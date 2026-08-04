The ultimate end-of-summer activity for every zodiac sign

Looking for a way to cap off the season? Elite Daily put together a list pairing every zodiac sign with an ideal end-of-summer activity based on personality traits. From Aries hitting the go-kart track and Taurus keeping it simple with mini golf, to Leo lacing up roller skates or Pisces heading to a trampoline park, it’s a fun way to squeeze in one last adventure before the season slips away.

Aries: Go-karting

Taurus: Miniature golf

Gemini: Pickleball

Cancer: Pottery class

Leo: Roller skating

Virgo: Escape room

Libra: Painting with a Twist

Scorpio: Axe throwing

Sagittarius: Laser tag

Capricorn: Bowling

Aquarius: Indoor rock climbing

Pisces: Trampoline park