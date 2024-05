Christmas at the movies Will you hit a theater over the Christmas holiday? (LeMusique/Getty Images)

Americans are over drawn out movies!

According to a new poll, most feel 92 minutes is the ideal length for a film.

Americans are over losing their entire afternoon or evening to one film, with only 15% wanting to sit through a movie that’s longer than 3 hours. That could be bad news for any future Marvel films, with the average superhero movie running longer than two hours.