“Total shock” black bear caught on camera at Cobb County complex

Residents at a Cobb County apartment complex got a massive surprise this week when a black bear was caught on video roaming through the property. The footage is blowing up online today, with neighbors basically expressing total shock, and a lot of relief that nobody ran into this guy face-to-face. We all know wildlife sightings like this are rare, but they’re not completely unheard of around Metro Atlanta, especially if you live in those wooded areas north of the city. Local officials are already putting out the warning: stay alert, and for the love of god, stop leaving your outdoor food and trash out where the wildlife can get it.