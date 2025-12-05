Too Close to Christmas: Influencer reveals why she changed her baby’s birthdate

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 26: Indy Clinton poses during the The 2025 TikTok Awards at ICC Sydney on November 26, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

As someone who was born four days after Valentine’s Day, I don’t think this is a terrible idea. Australian influencer Indy Clinton recently revealed on TikTok that she has decided to change her youngest daughter’s birthday. Moving it from December 18th to December 12th.

She says she made the change because the original date was “too close to Christmas” and she wants her child to get a standalone birthday celebration instead of one overshadowed by holiday festivities.

Some viewers have applauded the idea, arguing that birthdays falling near major holidays often get overshadowed or lumped together.

Others criticized it, pointing out that you can’t legally change a birthdate in her region just for convenience, and warning it could cause identity or documentation issues for the child later in life.