Tomato ice toast

The latest viral toast trend ditches avocado for frozen tomato. Why?? Despite the fact that it sounds gross, people have been raving about this odd trend, claiming it to be delicious.

So I invited Abby over for Saturday brunch. We made it with farmer’s market bread from Bernhard’s German Bakery in Marietta. Their sourdough is magic. Most people recommend starting with burrata cheese. I opted for a version of my mother’s famous late summer tomato salad. It involves chunks of in-season tomato, salt, pepper, oil (optional) whole garlic cloves and basil. For the salad, you add extra salt to bring the juices out. Served along with baguette you can just dip into the juices. Perfection.

I knew that combination of flavors would be a winner. But, still. Why must the tomato be frozen?

Taddy’s Test Kitchen: Frozen Tomatos Over Toast Tad and Abby try a viral trend.

The final analysis? It was cool. Actually just plain cold. Again. The flavor was all there, but those with sensitive teeth beware! Oh…and apparently this isn’t something you serve your kids. My son continues to insist I “owe” him for tricking him into eating this!

