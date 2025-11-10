Three new Dutch Bros coffee chain locations opening in metro Atlanta

Dutch Bros said its drive-thrus are coming to the northern metro.
By Abby Jessen

Dutch Bros opened up its first Metro Atlanta location over the summer on Medlock Bridge Road in Johns Creek, and the company has announced three more store locations are coming to the area!

Dutch Bros is a drive-thru only beverage chain with a diverse menu including coffee, tea, soda, smoothie, lemonade, energy drinks, and more. They do serve a few snacks, too, including muffins and granola bars.

The three new locations are planned for the following locations:

  1. Lawrenceville: 2465 Buford Drive
  2. Tucker: 4545 Hugh Howell Road
  3. Roswell: 705 Holcomb Bridge Road
