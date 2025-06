This could be the reason Me-maw and Pop-Pop have been in such a good mood lately

BONN, GERMANY - JULY 27: In this photo illustration Grandparents and grandchildren are looking at a smartphone on July 27, 2020 in Bonn, Germany. (Photo by Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)

(Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images)