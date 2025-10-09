'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star Christopher Briney joins 'Hacks' season 5

The autumn he joined Hacks.

Christopher Briney has joined the season 5 cast of the Emmy-winning series Hacks. The new season of the HBO Max original comedy is currently in production.

While details about Briney's character remain under wraps, HBO has released a photo of him on set with the show's star Jean Smart. The photo finds Briney and Smart embracing with wide smiles. Briney's character wears a mostly unbuttoned shirt with gold details and black jeans. The opened shirt shows off several tattoos on his chest.

Briney is known for his role as Conrad Fisher in the hit Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The show finished its three-season run on Sept. 17, although a feature-length film has been announced and will serve as a direct continuation of the show's series finale.

Along with Smart, the season 5 cast of Hacks includes Hannah Einbinder, Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato and Rose Abdoo.

Downs created and showruns Hacks with Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. The show was renewed for season 5 ahead of its season 4 finale back in May.

At the time, Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, said in a press release, "Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper, and more iconic with time. We're beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew."

