'The Pitt,' 'Hacks' top 2026 Primetime Emmy nominations

A view of the Emmy statue is seen during the 77th Primetime Emmys Press Preview at Peacock Theater on Sept. 11, 2025, in LA. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nomination day is here for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The nominations were announced Wednesday by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear and Jeff Hiller from Somebody Somewhere.

The 2026 Emmys will be held at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 14. The ceremony will air on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Mariska Hargitay will host the 78th Emmys ceremony, becoming the first woman to host the awards show in 15 years.

The Pitt leads this year's drama categories with 25 nominations. Hacks has set the record for the most nominations in a single year in the comedy categories with 24. The previous record was held jointly by The Studio in 2025 and The Bear in 2024. Those shows each have 23 nominations this year, respectively.

Here's a look at some of this year's Emmy nominations:

Outstanding drama series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karoline Wydra, Pluribus

Outstanding comedy series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Matthew Rhys, Widow's Bay

Steve Carell, Rooster

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow's Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Dale Dickey, Widow's Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo's Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Limited or anthology series

The Beast in Me

All Her Fault

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Laurie Metcalf, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmerman, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette

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