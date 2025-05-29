Teen graduates Dacula High School then does the unthinkable

While most high school seniors will spend the night of graduation hosting or going to celebrations with friends and family, Mykale Baker took a different route. Baker collected his diploma then while still in his graduation garb clocked in for his shift at Burger King. That’s right, he graduated then went to work! Talk about dedication. The best part is that his commitment didn’t go unnoticed. A customer, whose daughter also had just graduated from Dacula High school, noticed he was still wearing his graduation medals, took and posted a video in TikTok praising his dedication. The video went viral and a GoFundMe campaign was started that raised over 35K in donations for college. Amazing story and kudos to everyone involved!
Amazing!
@mariabonita528
This young man deserves a scholarship!!!! @Carlos_Eduardo_Espina @Burger King #daculaga #burgerking #youngkid #graduated #hardworking #pesopluma #nuevavida♬ NUEVA VIDA - Peso Pluma
@mariabonita528
Replying to @tulipanblue3 We did it🙏 God is amazing 💕 @Burger King #graduation #hardworking #youngkid #daculaga #viral #parat #fyp♬ Counting My Blessings by Seph Schlueter - Seph Schlueter