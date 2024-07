Two pounds of shrimp for $4.50? How could I resist? The only “catch” is that they came with their little heads still attached. The question is simple: was it worth the savings?

Taddy’s Test Kitchen: Are The Savings Worth It? Tad makes discount shrimp.

The final analysis? Heck no!! Pay the extra few bucks. Let me know if you have found a reason buying shrimp with the heads still attached makes sense!?! Did I pop the heads off wrong?? Tad@B985.com.

