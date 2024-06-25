Taddy’s Test Kitchen: Pizza crust

The internet is loaded with healthier versions of pizza crust. Although nothing beats the real thing, (Milton’s cauliflower crust pizza from Costco comes relatively close) homemade is always a less expensive & healthier way to go!

I found 3 recipes for alternative pizza crusts: Cauliflower, canned chicken, and spaghetti squash. Of the three, I’ve only ever tried the cauliflower, but I was excited to give these other flavors a whirl! I invited Abby over as my expert taste-tester!

After making these three crusts in rapid succession, I learned that you can basically make pizza crust out of anything! The key is to remove all moisture from whatever it is you plan to form into a dough. From there, it’s all about cheese & egg as binders! What should I try to make crust out of next? Email me!

The cauliflower crust was the clear winner. I would like to try spaghetti squash again. I KNEW I didn’t get enough moisture out. This is why it ended up extremely floppy. I’ll also be trying the chicken crust again, likely using ground chicken. I’m frankly surprised the canned version was delicious enough to beat out spaghetti squash!?!

Send me any recipes you’ve seen that you want me to try out so you don’t have to! Tad@B985.com