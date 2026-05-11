Tad, Drex & Kara’s Tad to DJ the Brookhaven Bolt

Brookhaven Bolt
By Tad, Drex & Kara

Lace up, Brookhaven. The annual Brookhaven Bolt is back Saturday, May 16, and B98.5’s Tad will be on-site keeping the energy high as the official event DJ! This family-friendly 5K winds through Ashford Park and supports Ashford Park Elementary School. Whether you’re running, walking, stroller-pushing, or just there for the vibes, expect music, community, and a big neighborhood party atmosphere all morning long.

The Brookhaven Bolt is one of the area’s largest and most beloved races, and an official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifier.

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