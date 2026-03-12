Styles vs. Styles: Marcello Hernandez tries (and fails) to steal Harry’s SNL spotlight Will the Real Mr. Styles Please Stand Up!

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- Episode 1898 -- Pictured: Surprise guest Harry Styles during the Monologue on Saturday, March 7, 2026 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Sorry, Marcello Hernandez, you’re great, but there’s only one Harry Styles.

While preparing for this week’s Saturday Night Live, Marcello got a bit too cozy trying to fill Harry’s loafers in a new promo video. It was a solid effort, but let’s be real: nobody does the “Styles” thing quite like the man himself.

The actual Harry Styles will be taking the reins this Saturday (March 14) as both host and musical guest. This marks his second time steering the ship since his first hosting gig back in 2019, and if the promos are any indication, we’re in for a good time.