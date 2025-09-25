Spirit Halloween names top 8 costumes for 2025

Opening for Halloween Spirit Halloween is hiring 50,000 seasonal employees ahead of 2024 store openings. (Hand-out/Spirit Halloween)
By Tad, Drex & Kara

If you like to get your Halloween costume before the crazy rush, Spirit Halloween just announced what they think will be the 8 hottest costumes this year:

  1. K-Pop Demon Hunters - It’s of the biggest Netflix movies of the year, the kids are obsessed, and it’s expected to be the must have costume this season.
  2. Witches - always a staple and with the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good they are thinking it will be the go-to for besties.
  3. Superheroes - Another costume that rises to the top every year. It is a no-fail choice for the kids.
  4. Pink-o-ween - The year’s most playful trend - everything pink! From scary to sweet and everything in between, its all about sparkle and sass.
  5. TV & Movie inspired - Squid Games, Saturday Night Live characters, & those big-head mascots are having a big moment this year.
  6. Horror - For true scary movie fans - ghouls, ghosts, and goblins bring the scares, but Wednesday Adams will be a biggie.
  7. Animated favorites - Everything from SpongeBob SquarePants to South Park cartoon inspired frocks will be big.
  8. Family themes for every generation - Jurassic Dinosaurs, Star Wars, & even Happy Gilmore will be big for group costume ideas.

What are you leaning towards this year?

