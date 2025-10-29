Soap, suds, and screams: would you do this?

You think a car wash is just soap and suds? Think again. There’s one going viral for turning a normal rinse into a ride straight out of a horror movie.
Drivers roll in expecting a basic wash and are rolling out traumatized (and laughing) after being ambushed by creepy clowns, flashing lights, and fog thick enough to make you rethink your life choices.
At one point, people are literally trapped in their cars while chainsaw-wielding maniacs appear between the brushes. It’s part haunted house, part car spa, and somehow, totally worth it.
Clean car. Shaky nerves. Perfect Halloween combo.