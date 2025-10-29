Soap, suds, and screams: would you do this?

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 15: An employee sweeps excess water as cars emerge from the "Tunnel of Terror" haunted car wash at the Russell Fischer Xpress in Huntington Beach on Thursday, October 15, 2020. (Photo by Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Soap, suds, and screams, would you do this?

You think a car wash is just soap and suds? Think again. There’s one going viral for turning a normal rinse into a ride straight out of a horror movie.

Drivers roll in expecting a basic wash and are rolling out traumatized (and laughing) after being ambushed by creepy clowns, flashing lights, and fog thick enough to make you rethink your life choices.

At one point, people are literally trapped in their cars while chainsaw-wielding maniacs appear between the brushes. It’s part haunted house, part car spa, and somehow, totally worth it.

Clean car. Shaky nerves. Perfect Halloween combo.