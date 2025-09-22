SEC releases annual opponents for next year

Kirby Smart, Josh Heupel (UGA Sports Comm) Georgia head coach Kirby Smart before Georgia's game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
By Abby Jessen

Well, it looks like UGA may not get to win against Tennessee ten years in a row after all!

Chris Low with On3 posted the list of annual SEC opponents for the nine-conference schedule this morning, and it looks like the Dawgs’ annual opponents include Auburn, Florida, and South Carolina.

The SEC says that annual opponents will go into effect next year and will be revisited every four years.

