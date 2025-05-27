Records are made to be broken! Joey Chestnut shatters his own popcorn eating world record

Gobbling up 42 servings smashing his previous record of 32

Records are made to be broken! Joey Chestnut shatters his own popcorn eating world record NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 12: A freshly popped bag of microwave popcorn sits on a table March 12, 2004 in New York City. The Environmental Protection Agency is studying the chemicals released when a bag of microwave popcorn is popped or opened. Exposure to vapors from butter flavoring used in microwave popcorn has been linked to a rare lung disease contracted by factory workers in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

When you’re a competitive eater you eat, that’s pretty much the rule! Over the Memorial Day weekend, competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut eclipsed his own popcorn-eating world record by consuming 42 servings of 24-ounce popcorn in just eight minutes at the Rural King store in Terre Haute, Indiana. Surpassing his previous record of 32 servings set in 2022. Chestnut employed a strategy of drinking water with each swallow to aid in consuming the dry snack and maintained a steady rhythm throughout the challenge. Hundreds of spectators gathered to witness the event, celebrating Chestnut’s latest accomplishment in the world of competitive eating.

