When you’re a competitive eater you eat, that’s pretty much the rule! Over the Memorial Day weekend, competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut eclipsed his own popcorn-eating world record by consuming 42 servings of 24-ounce popcorn in just eight minutes at the Rural King store in Terre Haute, Indiana. Surpassing his previous record of 32 servings set in 2022. Chestnut employed a strategy of drinking water with each swallow to aid in consuming the dry snack and maintained a steady rhythm throughout the challenge. Hundreds of spectators gathered to witness the event, celebrating Chestnut’s latest accomplishment in the world of competitive eating.
Records are made to be broken! Joey Chestnut shatters his own popcorn eating world record
Gobbling up 42 servings smashing his previous record of 32
0