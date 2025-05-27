Records are made to be broken! Joey Chestnut shatters his own popcorn eating world record

NEW YORK CITY - MARCH 12: A freshly popped bag of microwave popcorn sits on a table March 12, 2004 in New York City. The Environmental Protection Agency is studying the chemicals released when a bag of microwave popcorn is popped or opened. Exposure to vapors from butter flavoring used in microwave popcorn has been linked to a rare lung disease contracted by factory workers in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

When you’re a competitive eater you eat, that’s pretty much the rule! Over the Memorial Day weekend, competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut eclipsed his own popcorn-eating world record by consuming 42 servings of 24-ounce popcorn in just eight minutes at the Rural King store in Terre Haute, Indiana. Surpassing his previous record of 32 servings set in 2022. Chestnut employed a strategy of drinking water with each swallow to aid in consuming the dry snack and maintained a steady rhythm throughout the challenge. Hundreds of spectators gathered to witness the event, celebrating Chestnut’s latest accomplishment in the world of competitive eating.