Reason #672 why you don’t mess with nature!

A tourist was seriously injured after being tossed into the air by a Bison in Yellowstone National Park. This is why you should NOT mess around with nature especially in their home. Ouch!

A tourist was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown 8 feet into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. Professional photographer Mike Macleod filmed the incident and said the bison was "angry, agitated and charging anything and everything." (No audio) pic.twitter.com/ELmHQjvxFj — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 12, 2026