Reason #672 why you don’t mess with nature!

Reason #672 why you don’t mess with nature! Bull Plains Bison in Prairie Grasslands of Saskatchewan (all images copyright of Jamie La/Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

A tourist was seriously injured after being tossed into the air by a Bison in Yellowstone National Park. This is why you should NOT mess around with nature especially in their home. Ouch!

Chris Centore

Chris Centore

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