Reacher star’s fight with neighbor caught on camera

Reacher’s Alan Ritchson is currently under investigation by Nashville police after a nasty altercation with a neighbor. He was riding motorcycles through his neighborhood with his kids when neighbor Ronnie Taylor confronted him about his speed. Things quickly escalated and suddenly fists started flying. TMZ released the footage that was recorded through the window of sent to them by another neighbor, and it’s not a good look.

Sources close to Ritchson claim Taylor “initiated and instigated” the confrontation by pushing Ritchson off his bike twice, and that the actor tried to defuse the situation by leaving on his bike.