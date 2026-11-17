Pterodactyl sightings? Somebody call Jurassic Park! So apparently, Mexico might have a dinosaur problem. First, a supposed pterodactyl was spotted flying over Ciudad Juárez. Now, there’s another sighting in Monterrey. Some young people caught video of a HUGE winged creature flying over downtown. Nobody knows exactly what it is, but some are convinced it’s the same prehistoric visitor from the first sighting. Others think it’s just a really big bird. Either way, if you’re in Mexico, maybe keep an eye on the sky. And if you see a T-Rex, definitely don’t get out of the car.