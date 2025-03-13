'Pride & Prejudice' getting theatrical rerelease for its 20th anniversary

Focus Features
By Andrea Tuccillo

Fans of the 2005 version of Pride & Prejudice will now get to relive the magic on the big screen.

In honor of the beloved movie's 20th anniversary, Focus Features is bringing it back to theaters nationwide for a special theatrical event starting on April 20. Tickets are on sale now.

The Oscar-nominated film, directed by Joe Wright, stars Keira Knightley as famed Jane Austen heroine Elizabeth Bennet and Matthew Mcfadyen as the smoldering Mr. Darcy. The cast also features Judi Dench, Donald Sutherland, Brenda Blethyn, Rosamund Pike and, in her film debut, Carey Mulligan.

The anniversary celebrations will also include a new line of merchandise and the vinyl release of the Pride & Prejudice soundtrack, with music composed by Dario Marianelli and performed by Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

The film was initially released in November 2005, and grossed over $122 million at the global box office. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best actress for a then-20-year-old Knightley, making her the third-youngest best actress nominee of all time.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!