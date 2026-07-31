Post Malone just earned major cool points with kids (and parents) If you thought you’d seen it all, get ready: Post Malone is heading to Sesame Street!

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 01: Post Malone acknowledges the audience during the Austin Post Runway Show on September 01, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

He’s starring in a new special, Storm on Sesame Street, where he flips his hit track “I Had Some Help” into a family-friendly anthem called “A Little Help.” Instead of breakup blues, it’s all about neighbors supporting neighbors after bad weather.

He teams up with Elmo and friends to teach kids how to stay safe and calm during severe storms and rebuild together afterward. Catch the special starting August 3 on Netflix and PBS KIDS. Watching Posty duet with Elmo is guaranteed to brighten your week!