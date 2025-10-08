Popular Utah soda chain opening location in Brookhaven

Attention Brookhaven! If you’ve watched The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, you already know about Swig, and if you haven’t, you’re about to be introduced.

Tomorrow’s News Today Atlanta posted an article saying that the McDonald’s at Cambridge Square by the brand new Publix is set to be replaced by a Swig. They say it’s set to close this Saturday October 11th.

If you want to know more about Swig, you can visit their website. The chain is known for “dirty sodas” that combine name-brand sodas with syrups, flavorings, creams, and fruit. It was founded in Utah and is rapidly expanding! We do currently have one Swig in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.