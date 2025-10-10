Pop Queens unite! Gwen Stefani surprises fans by joining Dua Lipa onstage for surprise duet

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE, NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE) Gwen Stefani performs onstage at The Kia Forum on October 08, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA)

Gwen Stefani surprised fans when she strutted onstage during Dua Lipa’s concert, joining her mid-performance for an electrifying surprise duet. As the crowd erupted, the two pop icons shared the spotlight trading verses and harmonizing effortlessly. The chemistry was instant, the energy explosive and when the final note hit, confetti rained down as Gwen and Dua locked arms, grinning at each other and soaking in the roar of the crowd. It was a perfect mix of old-school cool and new-age pop power.