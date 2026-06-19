Pinky Time hottest new wellness trend

A new TikTok wellness trend is putting the spotlight on an unlikely body part: your pinky finger. “Pinky Time” claims that just a few seconds of daily finger movements can help improve brain function, boost neuroplasticity, and even protect against cognitive decline. The exercise is fairly simple…hold your hands in front of you, interlace your index and middle fingers, touch your ring finger to your thumbs, and then move your pinkies up and down for 7 to 10 at least once every day.

Tad and Kara tried it out…

Tad Drex & Kara Discover Pinky Time Tad & Kara discuss the latest wellness trend that is sweeping TikTok! (B985)

Don’t expect one finger exercise to be a miracle solution. Experts agree that the most powerful strategy is a lifestyle filled with learning, movement, social connection, and activities that continually challenge your brain.

Read more about this interesting wellness trend here...