PHOTOS BOOTH: Hilary Duff Atlanta 6/25/26

B98.5 Photobooth at Ameris for Hilary Duff
By Abby Jessen

Thanks to everyone who stopped by our B98.5 Photo Booth at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre during Hilary Duff’s show! We loved seeing your amazing outfits.

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