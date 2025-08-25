Peaks, bison, and bubbling springs: Abby’s Yellowstone and Grand Tetons trip recap

If you’ve ever thought about visiting America’s first National Park, I highly recommend it! And while you’re already making the trek to Yellowstone, you have to add on the Grand Tetons, and Jackson, Wyoming.

My husband and I just got back from a week-long trip of a lifetime, and we had the best time!

Abby & Andrew in Yellowstone

First we tackled Mammoth Hot Springs, the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone, Yellowstone Lake, MANY MANY geysers, beautiful waterfalls and even saw a few elk and bison! It seemed like every few minutes in Yellowstone we were pulling over to the side of the road to see something we’d never seen before.

After Yellowstone, we headed south through the beautiful Grand Tetons into Jackson, Wyoming. We were fortunate to take the Jenny Lake ferry and go on some beautiful hikes where we saw a few bears!! The town of Jackson was so much fun to explore, too. We ended the trip with a stunning wedding at Moosehead Ranch.

I highly recommend ditching the heat and heading west one summer. You won’t be disappointed! But pack your bear spray!!