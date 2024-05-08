‘PBS Retro’ brings back childhood classics

PBS classics like” “Thomas & Friends,” “Zoboomafoo,” “Reading Rainbow” and “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” are now available to stream for free on the newly launched ‘PBS Retro’.
The channel is available on Roku and features PBS favorites from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Much like over-the-air broadcasting, viewers will flip to ‘PBS Retro’ and watch whatever is streaming at the time. Though the shows will not be available to watch on-demand, the channel will be streaming 24/7, giving children and parents a break from ‘choice fatigue’.
The programming is sure to be a hit with children, but also their parents. “We recognize how important PBS programming has been for generations, and ‘PBS Retro’ creates a space where viewers can revisit cherished shows from their youth but also share these timeless series with a new audience,” said Andrea Downing, president of PBS Distribution.
The Roku Channel can be watched on Roku devices, web browsers, and in the Roku app.