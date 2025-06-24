Paws and packages: UPS driver delivers one last round of treats on his final route

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: The United Parcel Service (UPS) logo is displayed on a delivery truck on January 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. UPS reported fourth quarter earnings with full year guidance that fell short of analysts' expectations of $99.9 billion compared with projected income between $97 billion and $99.4 billion. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)