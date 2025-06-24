Paws and packages: UPS driver delivers one last round of treats on his final route

By Chris Centore

He’s been not only delivering packages over the past ten years; he’s also been delivering treats to “Good Boys” around Georgia. On his last the driver shared his emotional goodbye to the friends he saw daily. Warning… you may get a little teary eyed watching this video, but it’s worth it! So sweet!

After more than a decade of dog treats and deliveries, a UPS driver in Georgia shared an emotional moment with a couple of pups and their owner as he bid them farewell during his last shift.

