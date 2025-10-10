Over the top Halloween decorations get 911 calls

It's Halloween season and what better way to celebrate than to fake having your house set on fire!

It’s that time of year! The Halloween decorations are coming out in full force and some people like to go all out. A couple in South Carolina are so into bringing the spooky that their neighbors are calling 911 and people are saying their display should be illegal.

Sam Lee and Amanda Riggins Peden have lights set up in every room of their home that makes it look like the entire house is engulfed in a devastating fire...complete with heavy smoke that comes out from under the front porch. Their local fire department received multiple calls the 1st night they put their display up. Even though the fire department knows it’s all fake, they still send a truck out every time they get a call just in case!