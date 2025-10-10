Over the top Halloween decorations get 911 calls

This house is on fire...or is it? It's Halloween season and what better way to celebrate than to fake having your house set on fire!
By Tad, Drex & Kara

It’s that time of year! The Halloween decorations are coming out in full force and some people like to go all out. A couple in South Carolina are so into bringing the spooky that their neighbors are calling 911 and people are saying their display should be illegal.

Sam Lee and Amanda Riggins Peden have lights set up in every room of their home that makes it look like the entire house is engulfed in a devastating fire...complete with heavy smoke that comes out from under the front porch. Their local fire department received multiple calls the 1st night they put their display up. Even though the fire department knows it’s all fake, they still send a truck out every time they get a call just in case!

@themillerstok

This house looked like it was on fire and the owners have asked that people stop calling the fire department 🔥 because it’s just a Halloween decoration in Fountain Inn, SC

♬ Whatcha Gonna Do - The Valdons
0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!