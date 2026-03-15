Oscars 2026: Amy Madigan wins best supporting actress

Amy Madigan accepts the best actress in a supporting role award for 'Weapons' onstage during the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Amy Madigan won best supporting actress at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was her second Oscar nomination and first win. Madigan was awarded the prize for her performance as Aunt Gladys in Weapons. She was nominated alongside Elle Fanning, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Wunmi Mosaku and Teyana Taylor.

Last year's winner, Zoe Saldaña, took to the stage to announce this year's best supporting actress nominees. Saldaña won the award in 2025 for her performance in Emilia Pérez.

Madigan made history with her nomination for Weapons. It came a record-setting 40 years after she was first nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in the 1985 film Twice in a Lifetime. Her win for Weapons has now set a record for the longest gap between nominations before a win.

While onstage, Madigan shouted out her fellow nominees in her category, saying that everyone has been so welcoming to her across the entirety of awards season. She also made the crowd laugh as she talked about how she created her acceptance speech.

"I was in the shower last night trying to think of something to say as I was shaving my legs," Madigan said, before looking down at her outfit. "I have pants on, I don't have to worry about that."

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