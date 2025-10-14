The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is rolling into the Atlanta area

It’s always fun to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile! And you have several opportunities around Atlanta Tuesday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 26. You can expect the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels to be equipped with Wiener Whistles and a whole lot of fun!

Want to see the wienermobile in person? Here’s the event schedule:

Thu, Oct 23, 2025

City Farmers Market on 4002 U.S. 78 Snellville

WHEN: 10:00am - 1:00pm (3hrs)

WHERE:4002 U.S. 78 Snellville, Georgia 30039

Thu, Oct 23, 2025

Hong Kong Market

WHEN: 2:00pm - 5:00pm (3hrs)

WHERE: 5495 Jimmy Carter Boulevard Norcross, Georgia 30093

Fri, Oct 24, 2025

58th Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show

WHEN: 9:00am - 2:00pm (5hrs)

WHERE: 415 Highway 53 Dawsonville, Georgia 30534

Sat, Oct 25, 2025

West Fest at the Booth Western Art Museum

WHEN: 10:00am - 4:00pm (6hrs)

WHERE: 501 North Museum Drive Cartersville, Georgia 30120

Sun, Oct 26, 2025

Spooky Pooch 5k

WHEN: 8:00am - 11:00am (3hrs)

WHERE: 537 Park Avenue Southeast Atlanta, GA 30308