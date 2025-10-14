The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is rolling into the Atlanta area

It’s always fun to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile! And you have several opportunities around Atlanta Tuesday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 26. You can expect the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels to be equipped with Wiener Whistles and a whole lot of fun!
Want to see the wienermobile in person? Here’s the event schedule:
Thu, Oct 23, 2025
City Farmers Market on 4002 U.S. 78 Snellville
WHEN: 10:00am - 1:00pm (3hrs)
WHERE:4002 U.S. 78 Snellville, Georgia 30039
Thu, Oct 23, 2025
Hong Kong Market
WHEN: 2:00pm - 5:00pm (3hrs)
WHERE: 5495 Jimmy Carter Boulevard Norcross, Georgia 30093
Fri, Oct 24, 2025
58th Annual Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show
WHEN: 9:00am - 2:00pm (5hrs)
WHERE: 415 Highway 53 Dawsonville, Georgia 30534
Sat, Oct 25, 2025
West Fest at the Booth Western Art Museum
WHEN: 10:00am - 4:00pm (6hrs)
WHERE: 501 North Museum Drive Cartersville, Georgia 30120
Sun, Oct 26, 2025
Spooky Pooch 5k
WHEN: 8:00am - 11:00am (3hrs)
WHERE: 537 Park Avenue Southeast Atlanta, GA 30308