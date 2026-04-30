Olivia Rodrigo announces ‘The Unraveled Tour’ kicking off this fall

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled her ‘Unraveled Tour’ kicking off September 25th in Hartford, Connecticut. The tour continues through North America, Europe, and the U.K.

The tour announce comes in support of her newest album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which debuts June 12th.

Special guests Devon Again, Die Spitz, Grace Ives, The Last Dinner Party, and Wolf Alice will join Olivia on select dates of the tour.

Eligible American Express Card Members will have early access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 5 at 12pm local time through Wednesday, May 6 at 10pm local time, while supplies last.

The general on-sale for the North American tour stops will begin Thursday, May 7 at 12pm local time.

The Unraveled Tour is stopping in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on November 11 + 12 with special guest Devon Again!

Through Tuesday, May 5, when you hear an Olivia Rodrigo song on B98.5 between 6am and 7pm, be caller 25 for your chance to win two tickets to the November 11 show BEFORE THEY GO ON SALE!

Tickets on sale Thursday, May 7 at Ticketmaster.com

Contest Line: 404-741-0985

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/30/26-05/05/26. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Sixteen (16) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Olivia Rodrigo at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2026. (ARV: Minimum of $100.00 based on seating and availability). For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 30309.