Navigating the Emotional Rollercoaster of Sending Your Kid to College

For the past couple of months my wife and I have been joking about the emotions we’re both going to be feeling when our oldest son heads off to college. It’s one part excitement mixed with two parts emotional struggle. To help navigate the next few months we sat down with Laura Morse, a Licensed Professional Counselor in Atlanta, who has been through the emotional roller coaster two times herself. We discussed the challenges and what to expect and prepare for, and it’s a great conversation for parents who are about to watch their kids head off to college.