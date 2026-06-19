My Husband Entered Our Son in a Contest Without Telling Me

Earlier this week, I shared a story on the radio that got a lot of reactions from listeners.

I woke up to a text from my husband, Ryan, with a link. When I clicked on it, I discovered that he had secretly entered our three-year-old son into the Hasbro Toddler of the Year contest…without telling me.

Now, I have mixed emotions. I was excited because Ryan is usually the practical one in our relationship and it was so sweet that he thought our son was special enough to put him in the running. But I was also a little crushed that he never mentioned it to me beforehand. I got absolutely no say in the photos he chose or the description he wrote. As someone who spent years in beauty pageants and modeling, I definitely would have appreciated being consulted!

Still, what’s done is done.

Our son is officially in the contest and as any parent would I want to see him do well. So instead of arguing with my husband about it right now, I’m focusing on supporting our little guy and having some fun with the whole thing.

If you’d like to help, we’d be grateful for your vote. Whether he wins or not, this has already become a funny family story that we’ll be talking about for years.

Thank you to everyone who has already voted and shared words of encouragement. It means a lot to our family.

Ryker | Toddler of the Year