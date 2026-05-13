Miller Lite’s limited edition Matchball cooler is the ultimate game day flex

Just in time for a huge summer of soccer, Miller Lite has unveiled its newest game-day essential, the limited-edition Matchball. Part of the brand’s new “Miller Time is on U.S.” campaign, the oversized insulated soccer ball doubles as a fully functional cooler that can hold up to 12 beers.
Timed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Matchball will drop in limited releases on May 20 and June 3 for $19.75 which is a tribute to the year Miller Lite was founded.
Behold the Miller Time MVP Matchball. It’s a soccer ball. Made of Miller Lite. And it might just be the most prestigious trophy of the tournament. Keep watching our social channels to find out how you can get one for the MVP fan in your crew. pic.twitter.com/tA6l6dAqAG— Miller Lite (@MillerLite) May 13, 2026