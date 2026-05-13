Miller Lite’s limited edition Matchball cooler is the ultimate game day flex

Just in time for a huge summer of soccer, Miller Lite has unveiled its newest game-day essential, the limited-edition Matchball. Part of the brand’s new “Miller Time is on U.S.” campaign, the oversized insulated soccer ball doubles as a fully functional cooler that can hold up to 12 beers.

Timed ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Matchball will drop in limited releases on May 20 and June 3 for $19.75 which is a tribute to the year Miller Lite was founded.