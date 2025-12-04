Miley Cyrus confirms she’d love to perform the Halftime Show

Miley Cyrus could be giving us “The Best of Both Worlds” at a future Halftime show! She confirmed in an interview with Billboard that she’d love to be a performer for the halftime show.
“You’re seeing into the future, you must be reading my diary,” Miley shared.
via Billboard (we love you @itstetrisbish) pic.twitter.com/0Rt4gbRLPK— Miley Official (@MileyCyrusBz) December 3, 2025
We’re getting the limo out front and out Y2K Hannah Montana tee shirts ready for you, Miley! It’d certainly be a “Party in the USA” and beyond!