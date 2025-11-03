Mic’d-up t-ball players steal the show with the funniest on-field comments

Forget the scoreboard! The real stars of a recent T-ball game were the commentators.

Mic’d-up t-ball players steal the show with the funniest on-field comments Washington, UNITED STATES: Members of the Dolcom Little League Indians from the Naval Submarine Base in New London, Connecticut, prepare for a t-ball game on the South Lawn of the White House 23 June, 2006, in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Brendan SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
By Chris Centore

A video of several young players from Watkinsville, Georgia wearing microphones during a T-ball matchup has gone viral thanks to their hilariously honest, unfiltered chatter. Between trying to catch pop flies and taking dirt breaks, their candid comments instantly became comedy gold.

From a hopeful “I’m gonna catch it… I think!” to the classic “Mom, I forgot my water!‚” these kids proved that youth sports are most entertaining when you get to hear exactly what’s on their minds. The video is a joyful reminder that T-ball is all about having fun.

