Mic’d-up t-ball players steal the show with the funniest on-field comments Forget the scoreboard! The real stars of a recent T-ball game were the commentators.

A video of several young players from Watkinsville, Georgia wearing microphones during a T-ball matchup has gone viral thanks to their hilariously honest, unfiltered chatter. Between trying to catch pop flies and taking dirt breaks, their candid comments instantly became comedy gold.

From a hopeful “I’m gonna catch it… I think!” to the classic “Mom, I forgot my water!‚” these kids proved that youth sports are most entertaining when you get to hear exactly what’s on their minds. The video is a joyful reminder that T-ball is all about having fun.