Meet Bebe: The viral parrot exploring the ocean in a mini submarine

Bebe the parrot is taking the internet by storm after going viral for exploring the ocean in a custom-built mini “submarine.” This transparent, high-tech container, complete with its own oxygen supply and safety features, allowed the fearless bird to glide through the crystal-clear waters of the Bahamas. The result is a surreal, bird’s-eye view of the ocean floor that has left viewers absolutely stunned.
Bebe’s bucket list doesn’t stop at the shoreline; Bebe has also gone skydiving and regularly joins his owner on long-distance bike rides. While his high-flying (and deep diving) lifestyle has sparked plenty of debate online, fans can’t get enough of this brave bird living a life more daring than most humans.
🦜 Parrot goes underwater: owner builds him a personal mini-sub— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 5, 2026
Some absolute mad genius built a tiny submersible for his parrot — now the bird is “exploring” the underwater world in the Bahamas.
And it’s not fake. According to the owner, the parrot named Bebe isn’t new to… pic.twitter.com/LIABKsr1vz