Meet Bebe: The viral parrot exploring the ocean in a mini submarine

TAORMINA (Sicily), ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: A female parrot fish is seen during a scuba dive on September 17, 2023 off the coast of Taormina (sicily), Italy. Parrot fishes are one of the examples fo the tropicalization of the Mediterranean basin due to rising water tempurature.

Bebe the parrot is taking the internet by storm after going viral for exploring the ocean in a custom-built mini “submarine.” This transparent, high-tech container, complete with its own oxygen supply and safety features, allowed the fearless bird to glide through the crystal-clear waters of the Bahamas. The result is a surreal, bird’s-eye view of the ocean floor that has left viewers absolutely stunned.

Bebe’s bucket list doesn’t stop at the shoreline; Bebe has also gone skydiving and regularly joins his owner on long-distance bike rides. While his high-flying (and deep diving) lifestyle has sparked plenty of debate online, fans can’t get enough of this brave bird living a life more daring than most humans.