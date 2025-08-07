McDonald’s wants to take you back in time

File photo. Ronald McDonald and Grimace have been pals for more than 50 years.

Do you remember Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese, the Fry Friends, and (of course) Ronald McDonald?

These lovable characters are back, and they’re bringing a new ‘Adult Happy Meal’ complete with a collectable “toy”.

Starting August 12th, if you order a McDonaldland Meal, you’ll get a collective souvenir tin featuring stickers and other items inspired by the classic McDonald’s characters plus a limited-edition pink and blue Mt. McDonaldland Shake.

the reunion I’ve been waiting for...

take a trip to get the mcdonaldland meal 8.12 pic.twitter.com/sNtSd2j54S — McDonald's (@McDonalds) August 5, 2025

“Over the past few years we’ve seen how fans flock to our characters, everyone from Grimace to the Hamburglar. But many, especially the new generation, don’t know that’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore,” said Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP, U.S. Marketing, Brand, Content & Culture.

Want more than the meal? McDonald’s has teamed up with Pacsun for limited edition merchandise featuring graphic tees and more.