Matthew McConaughey says he enjoyed his first Sanford Stadium visit

ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Actor Matthew McConaughey looks on before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey is basically known as a second mascot for the University of Texas Longhorns at this point, and despite being a huge fan of Texas (who got blown out by the Dawgs on Saturday), he says he had a great time in Athens!

The Georgia/Texas game was McConaughey’s first time in Sanford Stadium. He was talking to Theo Von on “This Past Weekend” when he shared his thoughts about his UGA visit.

Here’s part of what he said:

Here is a video of the entire UGA student section giving him the “Horns Down”