The Masters ticket lottery is open

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Ken Griffey Jr., American former baseball player, takes photos during the third round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

I have yet to win the Masters ticket lottery, but any year could be my year! If you were sitting at home watching the Masters wishing you were at Augusta National like I was this year, here’s your chance to enter for next year!

The Masters ticket lottery is official open and will close on June 20th.

You can enter to purchase practice round and daily tournament tickets here.

As a reminder, only one member per household can enter the lottery. The 2026 Masters will be kick off with practice rounds on Monday, April 6th and wrap on Sunday, April 12th.

The pimento cheese sandwiches are so close we can taste them. Good luck!