Look for Abby Jessen in Hulu’s show “Chad Powers”

Glen Powell was on Saturday Night Live this weekend promoting Chad Powers, which is now on Hulu, but I knew about this show LONG before it hit the streaming service!

I was in Sanford Stadium crowd at the University of Georgia on October 12, 2024 when UGA played Mississippi State. Now, if you know SEC football, you know that both teams are shades of red, so the crowd was confused when a blue team ran on the field along with a blue catfish mascot at halftime.

We didn’t recognize Glen Powell because of the long hair and nose enhancement until the third time he ran out on the field. The PA announcer told us to boo, and of course, we all did! They did a few takes and then wrapped. No announcement was made about what was happening, but I figured it out later when Glen posted on his social media.

Here’s my view of what happened from my seats! I look forward to receiving my residual checks for the show.