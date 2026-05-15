Listeners reveal their “Toxic Traffic Traits” while behind the wheel in Atlanta

Listeners called into Tad, Drex & Kara to confess their “Toxic Traffic Traits,” and Tad later figured out anyone’s Toxic Traffic Trait is just how you react to whatever ticks you off the most behind the wheel.

Here’s what listeners told us:

NEVER USE MY TURN SIGNAL Sam in Canton: I never use my turn signal, I just cut and go. If you use your turn signal that means the person behind you is gonna speed up so I just like to get in there and just block them out and then there’s nothing they can do about it.

NO CUTTING IN LINE! Laura in Hogansville: So when you’re coming up on where you can see an accident or something that the lanes are merging and people try to pass you and get way ahead of you when they clearly see that there’s a lot of people waiting.. Ohh my word that makes me so mad. I don’t care if I have to wreck my car, you’re not going to get over in front of me. I’m gonna pull up as close to the back of the car that’s in front of me as I can so you cannot get a finger in there.

I KNOW YOU KNOW THAT LANE ENDS Franny in Vinings: You know when you pull up to a stoplight and it’s like 2 lanes of traffic going through the intersection? Well you know when you get through the intersection and that right lane is ending and you know the person next to you knows that and they’re trying to like gun it to get in front of you? Never happening in my world. I will pedal to the metal fight you to the death. I will not let you get over because I know that you know that lane ends when we get across that intersection. You will never ever get in front of me ever never.

NOT GONNA CUT ME OFF! Troy in Macon: When it says merge over and the cars try to speed up to get over. A week ago there was a brand new Lexus I would not let over and she wound up hitting the guardrail.

SLOW LEFT LANE DRIVERS: Angie in Newnan: When somebody’s going slow in the left lane I cannot stand it. So when I finally get around them, I’ll put on my windshield wiper fluid and try to spray their windshield.

DRIVING WITH KNEES TO PUT MAKEUP ON Annie in Roswell: My toxic trait is that I have taught myself how to drive with my knees so that I can put on a full face of makeup every morning on my way to work. (Kara replied, “Nooooo that’s so hard to do! Like I need a magnifying mirror and tweezers and the whole deal to do like a face. I could never do it in the car!”)

HIGH BEAM’S BACK AT YA! Tad revealed his own Toxic Traffic Trait: I just remembered when I’m driving to work and it’s dark outside and somebody’s got their high beams- I don’t even get upset. What I do is I reposition all of my mirrors so that they shine directly in the person’s face. They go around me. Works like a charm.

What Toxic Traffic Traits to do you have? Comment on the website, or send an open mic message or video in the B98.5 app!