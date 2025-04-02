The List: Three Val Kilmer movies you want to watch

Like most of us who grew up in the 80’s & 90’s the news of Val Kilmer passing was shocking to say the least. We’ve loved him from Real Genius to reviving his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun Maverick. If you’re thinking of binging some of his movies here are three to get you started.

Heat – He survives!

In Heat (1995), Val Kilmer plays Chris Shiherlis, a skilled but reckless member of Neil McCauley’s crew, known for his expertise in weapons and explosives. Struggling with a troubled marriage, he barely escapes capture after the disastrous bank heist, thanks to a last-minute forged ID from McCauley. In the end, Chris manages to evade the police and disappear, making him the only member of the crew to survive.

The Doors – He IS Jim Morrison!

In The Doors (1991), Val Kilmer delivers a mesmerizing performance as Jim Morrison, the enigmatic and self-destructive frontman of the legendary rock band. The film follows Morrison’s rise to fame, his artistic genius, and his descent into excess, fueled by drugs, alcohol, and his obsession with death. Kilmer fully embodies Morrison’s wild charisma and tragic downfall, culminating in the singer’s untimely death at age 27.

True Romance – Elvis has left the building!

In True Romance (1993), Val Kilmer has a small but memorable role as Elvis Presley, referred to as “The Mentor,” who appears as a hallucination to the film’s protagonist, Clarence Worley (Christian Slater). Acting as Clarence’s subconscious, Elvis offers him encouragement and confidence, pushing him toward bold and dangerous decisions. Though Kilmer’s face is mostly obscured, his presence adds a surreal and mythical layer to Clarence’s journey.