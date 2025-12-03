LIST: The best Tyra Banks quotes

In honor of the iconic Tyra Banks turning 52 on December 4th, here are some of her best quotes over the years. — In honor of the iconic Tyra Banks turning 52 on December 4th, here are some of her best quotes over the years.
Starting with some of her best lines from America’s next top model that you find yourself quoting in your head regularly..
Hoe, but make it fashion. Tonight, both of you must pack your bags😐😑😔😏 BECAUSE WE’RE ALL GOING TO LONDON 🤯🇬🇧💂💂💂 AND YOU☝️AND YOU👇AND YOU👉AND YOU👈AND YOU 👆AND YOU We were all rooting for you!!! Some more inspirational quotes from over the years..
Self-love has very little to do with how you feel about your outer self. It’s about accepting all of yourself. You’ve got to learn to accept the fool in you as well as the part that’s got it goin’ on.
Black women have always been these vixens, these animalistic, erotic women. Why can’t we be the sexy All-American girl next door?
Believe it or not, I just really know how to pose well. It took me five years to learn what my best angles are.
I’m a perfectionist. Sometimes I have to remind myself that it’s OK if there are flaws here and there.
[About Barack Obama, who was in running for President in 2008]: When Barack won the nomination, I just started bawling. I started calling all these people, and everybody was talking to me like I was crazy. They’re like, ‘Well, he hasn’t won yet,’ but I’m like, ‘Yes, he has because he’s gotten this far.’
[on watching Sex and the City, while exercising]: I got rid of one of my couches in my living room and I watched Sex and The City episodes on the treadmill or the elliptical, so Sex and the City lasts 30 minutes - that’s how long I’m on the elliptical.
[on re-evaluating her eating habits by keeping a food diary]: I switched up my unhealthy eating habits for healthier eating habits, and I haven’t had a tummy attack since December ’08.
My next huge steps will allow me to reach more women and young girls to help us all feel as fierce as we truly are. There’s a lot cooking right now and a lot of fire burning in my heart. And I salute you my amazing family of viewers; without you there never would have been a ‘Tyra Show.’ I really love you all.
[Who said about her teenage years in Los Angeles that being a supermodel wasn’t a goal nor a dream]: It wasn’t something that I always wanted to do -- it wasn’t like I grew up and looked at magazines and said, ‘Oooh, that’s so glamorous, I wanna do that.’ It found me. I was thin, I was 98 pounds, I was 5 foot 9, I was an inch shorter than I am now. So that is not just supermodel thin, that’s just like, what’s-wrong-with-her thin, and I had very low self-esteem because nothing I could do would make me gain weight.
[When she began to question about the natural of beauty and the role race played]: I know that I got the covers of those magazines and that I had a very successful commercial side of the modeling industry. I think it had to do with my coloring and the fact that my eyes were green and my hair is sandy and my skin is caramel-colored. And I look at who society puts on a pedestal when it comes to black beauty, and a lot of the times it’s a biracial girl, or a girl that does have lighter skin. I have made it one of the missions of my life to redefine and to open up the small box of what beautiful is.
My grandmom started smoking when she was thirteen years old and she died of lung cancer at age fifty. And I watched her for months and months as the cancer spread from her lungs to her brain, when she, in fact, didn’t even know who she was anymore. And ever since that day that she died, I vowed to myself that I would not smoke cigarettes.
Australia's Next Top Model Welcomes Tyra Banks SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 05: America's Next Top Model creator and host Tyra Banks appears at Carriageworks on December 5, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 27: Tyra Banks arrives at Nickelodeon's 23rd Annual Kids' Choice Awards held at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. The Blonds - Front Row - MADE Fashion Week Spring 2014 NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Actress Tyra Banks attends The Blonds fashion show during MADE Fashion Week Spring 2014 at Milk Studios on September 11, 2013 in New York City. 