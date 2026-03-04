Limited Harry Styles merch pop-up hitting the beltline this weekend

Harry Styles, 'Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally' (Columbia Records)
By Abby Jessen

Harry Styles’ new album “Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally.” is coming out this Friday, and in honor of the new album, his team is holding limited, exclusive pop-ups.

These pop-ups will only be in sixteen cities across the world, and Atlanta is one of them!

You can expect to see the merch pop-up on the beltline this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The address is 112 Krog St NE D125, Atlanta, GA 30307.

The times are as follows:

  • Friday, March 6th 4-9 p.m. (3-4 p.m. Amex early access)
  • Saturday, March 7th 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (10-11 a.m. Amex early access)
  • Sunday, March 8th 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (10-11 a.m. Amex early access)

You can find more information here.

