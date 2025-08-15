Krispy Kreme launches ‘spellbinding’ Harry Potter collection

Krispy Kreme is getting into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit a few days earlier with free doughnuts and new flavors.

Harry Potter fans, rejoice! You can now show your Hogwarts House pride while scarfing down on a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

Starting August 18th, doughnut and Harry Potter lovers can enjoy the Harry Potter™: Houses of Hogwarts Collection with new “spellbinding” flavors:

Gryffindor- “An unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookie butter flavored Kreme™, dipped in red icing and Biscoff® cookie crumble, topped with golden icing drizzles and the Gryffindor™ crest."

Slytherin- “An Original Glazed® doughnut topped with chocolate and green buttercreme flavored swirls, chocolate cookie sugar blend, and the Slytherin™ crest."

Hufflepuff- “An unglazed shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee flavored custard, dipped in golden yellow icing, and topped with black chocolate drizzle, cookie crunch, and the Hufflepuff™ crest."

Ravenclaw- “An Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in blueberry flavored icing, topped with the Ravenclaw™ sprinkles and crest."

If you’re not sure which Hogwarts House you fall into, try the Sorting Hat to see which house you reveal. The special edition doughnut is “a filled doughnut, with a mystery-colored Kreme™ representing one of the four Hogwarts Houses, then dipped in chocolate flavored icing, sprinkled with shimmering gold stars and gold sugar, and topped with the Sorting Hat™ piece".

“We’re channeling the beloved magic of Harry Potter™ and the Houses of Hogwarts™for a collection that is truly bewitching,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer for Krispy Kreme. “But the magic is fleeting, and so are these doughnuts, so don’t miss your chance to try them!”

The special doughnuts are available from August 18 through September 14, while supplies last.