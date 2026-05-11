Kirby Smart surprises former UGA football player turned Savannah Banana at Truist Park

First of all, I’m super jealous of anyone who got to see the Savannah Bananas at Truist Park this weekend! I’m especially jealous if you were there the day Kirby Smart surprised a former UGA player who is now on the Bananas roster.
In case you missed it, there was a special moment over the weekend when Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart surprised Jake Skole, a Blessed Trinity grad from Roswell and former UGA football player. He now plays for the Savannah Bananas.
You can watch the special moment here: