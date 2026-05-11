Kirby Smart surprises former UGA football player turned Savannah Banana at Truist Park

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - APRIL 26: Savannah Bananas perform a routine during a game against the Party Animals at Memorial Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. A record-breaking crowd of 80,000 reportedly attended the game, the first of ten Savannah Bananas baseball games to be broadcast this summer by ESPN, and the first of three Banana Ball games to be played in football stadiums. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

First of all, I’m super jealous of anyone who got to see the Savannah Bananas at Truist Park this weekend! I’m especially jealous if you were there the day Kirby Smart surprised a former UGA player who is now on the Bananas roster.

In case you missed it, there was a special moment over the weekend when Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart surprised Jake Skole, a Blessed Trinity grad from Roswell and former UGA football player. He now plays for the Savannah Bananas.

You can watch the special moment here: